GBP/JPY’s break of 213.29 support suggests that rebound from 210.43 has completed with three waves up to 215.50. Fall from there is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 216.58. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 210.43/211.23 support zone. For now, risk will be mildly on the downside as long as 215.59 holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign of trend reversal yet. The long term up trend could still extend to 61.8% projection of 148.93 (2022 low) to 208.09 (2024 high) from 184.35 at 220.90 on resumption. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 206.77) will argue that it’s already in medium term down trend for 184.35 support.