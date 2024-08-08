Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2669; (P) 1.2703; (R1) 1.2726; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays on the downside despite some loss of momentum. Fall from 1.3043 should continue to 1.2612 support. Decisive break there should confirm that rise from 1.2298 has completed, and target this support next. However, break of 1.2839 resistance will argue that the pull back from 1.3043 has completed and turn bias back to the upside.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that corrective pattern from 1.3141 is extending with fall from 1.3043 as another leg. Break of 1.2612 support would strengthen this case. But still, downside should be contained by 1.2036/2298 support zone even in case of deep decline. Rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) remains in favor to resume at a later stage.