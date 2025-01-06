Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2369; (P) 1.2402; (R1) 1.2453; More…

While GBP/USD rebounded strongly today, upside is capped below 1.2606 resistance and intraday bias remains neutral. Another fall remains in favor. Break of 1.2352 will resume the fall from 1.3433 to 1.2256/98 cluster support zone. Nevertheless, considering bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 1.2606 will confirm short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside to 55 D EMA (now at 1.2708).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3433 medium term are seen as correcting whole up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). Deeper decline could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3433 at 1.2256, which is close to 1.2298 structural support. But strong support is expected there to bring rebound to extend the corrective pattern. However, firm break of 1.2256 will argue that the trend has reversed and target 61.8% retracement at 1.1528.