Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2857; (P) 1.2891; (R1) 1.2915; More…

GBP/USD’s rally resumed after brief retreat and intraday bias is back on the upside. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.3433 to 1.2099 at 1.2923 will pave the way back to 1.3433 high. On the downside, below 1.2865 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again and bring consolidations.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.3433 (2024 high) should have completed at 1.2099 as a corrective move. Up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is still in progress but it’s too early to say that it’s resuming. Corrective pattern from 1.3433 could extend with one more down leg. But after all, eventual upside breakout is expected at a later stage.