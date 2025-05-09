Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3204; (P) 1.3280; (R1) 1.3324; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays mildly on the downside at this point. Fall from 1.3442 is in progress to 55 D EMA (now at 1.3056). Firm break there will target 38.2% retracement of 1.2099 to 1.3442 at 1.2929. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3442 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3433 are seen as a corrective pattern to the up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low). Rise from 1.2099 could either be resuming the up trend, or the second leg of a consolidation pattern. Overall, GBP/USD should target 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high) on decisive break of 1.3433 at a later stage.