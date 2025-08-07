Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3303; (P) 1.3336; (R1) 1.3389; More…

GBP/USD’s rebound from 1.3140 continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside. As noted before, correction from 1.3787 should have completed with three waves down to 1.3140. Further rise should be seen to 1.3587 resistance. Firm break there will target 1.3787 high. On the downside, below 1.3330 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3049) holds, even in case of deep pullback.