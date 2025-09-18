Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3588; (P) 1.3657; (R1) 1.3694; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD is turned neutral first with current retreat, and some consolidations would be seen below 1.3725 temporary top. Further rise is expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.3488) holds. Above 1.3725 will bring retest of 1.3787 high first. Decisive break there will resume larger up trend to 1.4004 projection level. However, sustained break of 55 D EMA will indicate that corrective pattern from 1.3787 is extending with another falling leg, and bring deeper fall to 1.3332 support and below.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3151) holds, even in case of deep pullback.