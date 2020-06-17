Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3492; (P) 1.3557; (R1) 1.3610; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CAD stays neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 1.3315 is now needed to confirm resumption of fall from 1.4667. Otherwise, risk will stay mildly on the upside in case of retreat. On the upside, break of 1.3686 will extend the rebound to 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 to 1.3315 at 1.3831.

In the bigger picture, the rise from 1.2061 (2017 low) could have completed at 1.4667 after failing 1.4689 (2016 high). Fall from 1.4667 could be the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.4689. Deeper fall is expected to 61.8% retracement at 1.3056 and possibly below. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.3855 support turned resistance holds. However, sustained break of 1.3855 will turn focus back to 1.4689 key resistance.