Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4056; (P) 1.4070; (R1) 1.4087; More…

Range trading continues in USD/CAD and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. Further rally is expected with 1.3930 support intact. On the upside, firm break of 1.4177 will resume larger up trend towards 1.4391 projection level. However, break of 1.3926 will turn bias to the downside for deeper pullback to 55 D EMA (now at 1.3879).

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is resuming with break of 1.3976 key resistance (2022 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4391. Now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3418 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.