Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9026; (P) 0.9055; (R1) 0.9075; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays mildly on the downside. Corrective fall from 0.9243 could extend further to 38.2% retracement of 0.8551 to 0.9243 at 0.8979. On the upside, above 0.9081 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk of another fall will remain as long as 0.9243 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, current development indicates that rise from 0.8551 is reversing whole down trend from 1.0146. Further rally would then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 0.9537 and above. For now, this will be the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.8969) holds, even in case of deep pullback.