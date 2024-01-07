USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

A short term bottom was in place at 0.8332 with last week’s rebound, but price actions from there are seen as a corrective pattern only. Initial bias in USD/CHF is neutral this week first. Outlook remains bearish with 0.8665 support turned resistance intact. On the downside, break of 0.8332 will resume larger fall from 0.9243 to 0.8257 projection level.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.8551 from 0.9243 at 0.8257. Sustained break there could prompt downside acceleration to 100% projection at 0.7648. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8819 resistance holds.

In the long term picture, there is no clear sign that down trend from 1.8305 (2000 high) has completed. With 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359 intact, outlook is neutral at best.