Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8604; (P) 0.8645; (R1) 0.8684; More….

Focus stays on 0.8665 support turned resistance as rebound in USD/CHF. Decisive break there will turn near term outlook bullish for 61.8% retracement of 0.9243 to 0.8332 at 0.8995. Nevertheless, break of 0.8565 minor support will turn intraday bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8332 low.

In the bigger picture, outlook in USD/CHF will stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high) should resume through 0.8332 low at a later stage.