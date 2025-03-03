Mon, Mar 03, 2025 @ 18:14 GMT
USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8996; (P) 0.9017; (R1) 0.9050; More

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook and intraday bias stays neutral. On the upside, firm break of 0.9053 will suggest that corrective pattern from 0.9200 has already completed at 0.8911. Further rally should then be seen to retest 0.9200 resistance. In case of another fall, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 0.8374 to 0.9200 at 0.8884 to bring rebound.

In the bigger picture, decisive break of 0.9223 resistance will argue that whole down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) has completed with three waves down to 0.8332 (2023 low). Outlook will be turned bullish for 1.0146 resistance next. Nevertheless, rejection by 0.9223 will retain medium term bearishness for another decline through 0.8332 at a later stage.

