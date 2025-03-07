Fri, Mar 07, 2025 @ 15:10 GMT
USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8800; (P) 0.8863; (R1) 0.8900; More

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook and intraday bias stays on the downside. As noted before, rise from 0.8374 should have completed at 0.9222, after rejection by 0.9223 key resistance. Deeper fall should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8374 to 0.9200 at 0.8690 next. On the upside, above 0.8855 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But rise will stay on the downside as long as 0.9035 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 0.9223 key resistance keep medium term outlook bearish. That is, larger fall from 1.0342 (2017 high) is not completed yet. Firm break of 0.8332 (2023 low) will confirm down trend resumption.

