Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8133; (P) 0.8153; (R1) 0.8184; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays neutral at this point. On the downside, break of 0.8152 minor support will argue that recovery from 0.8054 has completed after failing 0.8247 resistance. Deeper fall should be see to 0.8038/54 support zone. Firm break there will resume larger down trend to 61.8% projection of 0.9200 to 0.8038 from 0.8475 at 0.7757. Nevertheless, break of 0.8247 resistance will argue that corrective pattern from 0.8038 is starting the third leg. Bias will be turned back to the upside for 0.8475 resistance again.