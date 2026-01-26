Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7754; (P) 0.7836; (R1) 0.7884; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the downside for the moment. Current fall is part of the larger down trend and should target 0.7382 projection level. On the upside, above 0.7828 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But recovery should be limited well below 0.8039 resistance to bring another fall.

In the bigger picture, larger down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress and resuming. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8184) holds.