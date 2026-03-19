Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7867; (P) 0.7903; (R1) 0.7967; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the upside for the moment. The current rally is seen as correcting whole down trend from 0.9200. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 0.9200 to 0.7603 at 0.8213. On the downside, below 0.7842 support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.7603 on bullish convergence condition in D MACD. Rebound from there is seen as correcting the fall from 0.9200 only. However, decisive break of 55 W EMA (now at 0.8091) will suggest that it’s probably correcting the larger scale down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). On the other hand, rejection by the 55 W EMA will setup down trend resumption to 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382 at a later stage.