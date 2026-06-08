Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays on the upside at this point. Rise from 0.7760 should target a retest on 0.8041 high. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 0.7867 minor support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, while a medium term bottom was formed at 0.7603, it’s still early to call for bullish trend reversal. As long as 38.2% retracement of 0.9200 (2025 high) to 0.7603 at 0.8213 holds, the larger down trend could still continue through 0.7603 at a later stage. However, firm break of 0.7603 will argue that the trend has reversed and turn focus to 0.8332 support turned resistance (2023 low) for confirmation.