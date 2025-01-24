Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.59; (P) 156.23; (R1) 156.71; More…

USD/JPY’s is staying above 154.77 temporary low despite today’s dip, and intraday bias remains neutral. Further decline remains in favor for now. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 154.73) will extend the correction from 158.86 to 38.2% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 151.49 next. On the upside, though, above 156.74 minor resistance will bring retest of 158.86 instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.