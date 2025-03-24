Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.71; (P) 149.19; (R1) 149.79; More…

USD/JPY rises slightly today but overall outlook is unchanged. Intraday bias stays neutral first. Recovery from 146.52 is seen as a corrective move. In case of stronger rise, upside should be limited by 150.92 support turned resistance. On the downside, break of 148.17 support will bring retest of 146.52 first. Sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 146.32 will resume the fall from 158.86 to 139.57 support.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.