Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.54; (P) 156.80; (R1) 157.15; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside at this point. Current rise from 139.87 should target 161.8% projection of 142.66 to 150.90 from 145.47 at 158.80. Firm break there will pave the way to 200% projection at 161.95, which is close to 161.94 high. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 156.10 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) could have completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend from 102.58 (2021 low) could be ready to resume through 161.94. Decisive break of 158.85 structural resistance will solidify this bullish case and target 161.94 for confirmation. On the downside, break of 154.38 support will dampen this bullish view and extend the corrective range pattern with another falling leg.