Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside at this point, as rise from 152.25 is still in progress to 157.65 resistance. Break there will target a retest on 159.44 high. On the downside, below 154.33 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations. Overall, with 38.2% retracement of 139.87 to 159.44 at 151.96 intact rise from 139.87 is expected to resume through 159.44 at a later stage.

In the bigger picture, outlook is unchanged that corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) should have completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend from 102.58 (2021 low) could be ready to resume through 161.94. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 151.77) holds. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA will argue that the pattern from 161.94 is extending with another falling leg.