Dollar Struggles Continue Despite Strong ADP, Caution Prevails

Dollar remains on the backfoot in early US session, despite the strong ADP private employment report. The data highlights continued resilience in the labor market, with services-driven job growth and sustained wage pressures. While this should theoretically reinforce the case for Fed to maintain its pause in easing for longer, traders appear reluctant to react decisively ahead of Friday’s Non-Farm Payroll report, which will provide a more comprehensive labor market picture.

Beyond economic data, uncertainty surrounding US-China trade relations is another key factor keeping traders from placing larger bets on the greenback. The additional 10% duties on Chinese goods remain firmly in place. Traders are monitoring the anticipated phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, but no official timeline has been set. The lack of diplomatic engagement has kept market caution elevated.

Adding to the confusion, the US Postal Service reversed its earlier suspension of inbound packages from China and Hong Kong. Instead, it will now work closely with US Customs and Border Protection to enforce the new tariff collection measures more effectively. This aligns with Trump’s decision to close the “de minimis” trade loophole, which previously allowed Chinese e-commerce giants like Temu and Shein to ship goods into the US duty-free in high volumes.

Overall in the forex markets, Canadian Dollar continues to lead gains this week, supported by the avoidance of US tariffs. Japanese Yen follows closely, buoyed by strong wage growth data, which is raising expectations for further rate hikes from BoC. Australian Dollar has also shown some resilience too. Dollar remains the weakest performer, followed by Euro and New Zealand Dollar. Sterling and Swiss Franc are positioned in the middle of the pack.

Technically, USD/CAD is now pressing an important cluster support level at 1.4260, with 38.2% retracement of 1.3418 to 1.4791 at 1.4267, and 55 D EMA at 1.4267. Strong support is expected there to complete the pull back from 1.4791 and bring rebound. However, decisive break of 1.4260 will be a sign of broad-based weakness in Dollar for the near term. USD/CAD could dive further to 618% retracement at 1.3942, along with extended selloff in Dollar elsewhere.

In Europe, at the time of writing, FTSE is up 0.37%. DAX is up 0.15%. CAC is down -0.21%. UK 10-year yield is down -0.061 at 4.464. Germany 10-year yield is down -0.0391 at 2.364. Earlier in Asia,Nikkei rose 0.09%. Hong Kong HSI fell -0.93%. China Shanghai SSE fell -0.65%. Singapore Strait Times fell -0.20%. Japan 10-year JGB yield rose 0.0076 to 1.284.

US ADP jobs beats expectations with 183k gain, led by services

US ADP private employment report showed a stronger-than-expected job gain of 183K in January, surpassing market forecasts of 149K.

Service sector was the clear driver of employment, adding 190K jobs, while goods-producing industries shed -6K positions. By company size, small businesses contributed 39K jobs, medium-sized firms led with 92K, and large corporations added 69K.

Wage growth remained elevated, with annual pay increases for job-stayers at 4.7% yoy, while job-changers saw an even stronger 6.8% yoy rise.

According to Nela Richardson, Chief Economist at ADP, the report reveals a “dichotomy” in the labor market, with consumer-facing industries leading the way, while business services and production lag behind.

Eurozone PPI rises 0.4% in Dec, flat annually

Eurozone PPI increased by 0.4% mom in December, slightly below market expectations of 0.5% MoM. On a year-over-year basis, PPI was unchanged, above expectations of a -0.1% yoy decline.

Breaking down the monthly price changes in Eurozone, energy prices saw the biggest increase at 1.4%, followed by durable consumer goods (+0.2%). Capital goods, intermediate goods, and non-durable consumer goods all edged up by 0.1%.

At the EU level, PPI rose 0.4% mom and 0.1% yoy. The biggest price gains were seen in Bulgaria (+5.1%), Croatia (+2.4%), and Slovakia (+1.5%). On the other hand, Ireland (-1.5%), Romania (-1.3%), and the Netherlands (-0.4%) saw the largest declines.

Eurozone PMI services finalized at 51.3, no major growth leap expected

Eurozone Composite PMI was finalized at 50.2 in January, up from 49.6 in December, marking the first month of economic expansion since August. However, PMI Services Index was finalized at 51.3, down from prior month’s1.6, suggesting that while the services sector remains in growth territory, momentum is fading.

Among individual countries, Spain led the expansion with a Composite PMI of 54.0. Germany’s index climbed to 50.5, hitting an eight-month high, signaling tentative stabilization. Italy remained in contraction at 49.7, while France improved slightly to 47.6.

According to Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, the services sector has been instrumental in preventing a broader economic contraction in the Eurozone. Modest but accelerating new orders and employment offer some optimism that the sector could gain momentum in Q1 2025. However, rising costs in services, particularly due to wage pressures, remain a concern for the ECB.

The services outlook is “modest”, with business expectations declining slightly and staying below historical averages since mid-2024. Political uncertainties in the Eurozone, including Germany’s upcoming elections and France’s fragile government, continue to weigh on sentiment.

“No major growth leaps are expected in this sector for now,” de la Rubia added.

UK PMI services finalized at 15-month low, stagflation concerns rise

UK PMI Services was finalized at 50.8 in January, slipping from December’s 51.1, marking its joint-lowest level in 15 months. PMI Composite edged up slightly to 50.6, indicating that overall economic activity remains stagnant, with minimal expansion.

According to Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, “stagflation conditions appeared to take a firmer hold”, with weak output growth coupled with persistent cost pressures. Input cost inflation accelerated for the fifth consecutive month, reaching its highest level since April 2024.

Renewed decline in new business volumes adds to signs that the UK’s economic outlook remains weak, as firms report softening demand conditions. Business confidence has also taken a hit, with expectations for future activity dropping to their lowest level since December 2022.

The most concerning development is the sharp deterioration in employment trends, as service providers cut jobs at the fastest pace in four years. The “twin perils” of shrinking workloads and rising payroll costs has forced many firms to halt recruitment.

Japan’s nominal wage growth surges 4.8% yoy in Dec, real wages rise for second month

Japan’s labor market showed strong wage growth in December, with labor cash earnings surging 4.8% yoy, significantly above expectations of 3.8% yoy and accelerating from 3.9% yoy in the prior month. This marks the 36th consecutive month of annual wage increases.

Regular pay, which includes base salaries, rose 2.7% yoy, while special cash earnings—mainly reflecting winter bonuses—jumped 6.8% yoy, providing an additional boost to workers’ disposable income.

Real wages, which adjust for inflation, climbed 0.6% yoy, marking the second straight month of positive growth. This improvement comes despite a notable acceleration in consumer inflation, with the price index used to calculate real wages—excluding rent but including fresh food—rising 4.2% yoy, up from 3.4% yoy in November and reaching the highest level since January 2023.

China’s Caixin PMI services PMI drops to 51.0

China’s Caixin Services PMI slipped to 51.0 in January, down from 52.2 and below expectations of 52.3. PMI Composite also edged lower from 51.4 to 51.1, marking a four-month low, as both manufacturing and services sectors struggled to gain momentum.

According to Caixin Insight Group, while supply and demand conditions showed improvement, services growth lagged behind, pointing to weaker consumer activity.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist added, “Employment in both sectors fell significantly, and overall price levels remained subdued, particularly factory-gate prices in manufacturing.”

New Zealand’s unemployment rate rises to 5.1%

New Zealand’s labor market softened further in Q4, with unemployment rate climbing from 4.8% to 5.1%, in line with expectations and marking the highest level since 2016, excluding the brief spike following the 2020 Covid lockdown.

Employment fell by -0.1% in the quarter, slightly better than the expected -0.2% decline, but still reflecting ongoing weakness in job creation. Meanwhile, wage growth continued to moderate, with the labor cost index rising 0.6% qoq, bringing the annual rate down to 3.3% from 3.8%.

The latest data supports the case for further monetary easing by RBNZ, which remains committed to swiftly bringing the OCR down from the current 4.25% toward neutral level. A 50bps rate cut is still widely anticipated at the upcoming policy meeting this month.

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0305; (P) 1.0346; (R1) 1.0421; More…

While EUR/USD’s recovery from 1.0210 continues today, upside is still limited below 1.0531 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral and further decline is expected. On the downside, break of 1.0176 will resume whole fall from 1.1213. However, sustained break of 1.0531 will rise the chance of bullish reversal and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rally.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is back on 61.8 retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 (2024 high) at 1.0199. Sustained break there will solidify the case of medium term bearish trend reversal, and pave the way back to 0.9534. However, strong support from 1.0199 will argue that price actions from 1.1274 are merely a corrective pattern, and has already completed.