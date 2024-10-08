Tue, Oct 08, 2024 @ 18:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisNZD/USD – RBNZ Poised to Cut, But How Much?

NZD/USD – RBNZ Poised to Cut, But How Much?

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse

The New Zealand dollar is down for a sixth straight day and has fallen 3.6% during that time. NZD has stabilized on Tuesday and is trading at 0.6120 in the North American session, down 0.07% on the day.

RBNZ expected to chop rates by 50 bps

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets on Wednesday and is widely expected to a cut rates, but by how much? The markets have priced in an oversize rate cut of 50 basis points, but a modest cut of 25 bps cannot be ruled out.

The RBNZ joined the rate-cutting club of major central banks in August after holding rates for over a year. The August cut which brought the cash rate down to 5.25%, marked the first rate cut in over four years. That move surprised the markets as the central bank had projected its first rate cut would not take place until mid-2025.

Why would the RBNZ slash by 50 bps? Elevated interest rates have weighed on economic activity and GDP contracted by 0.2% in the second quarter. Inflation eased to 3.3% in the second quarter, closer to the RBNZ’s upper band of the 1-3% target range.

The RBNZ’s latest projections have inflation falling to 2.3% in Q3. The inflation report won’t be released until next week and if the RBNZ chops rates by 50 bps and inflation is higher than the RBNZ estimate, it will put the central bank in an awkward position.

Another factor which supports a 50-bps cut is that the Federal Reserve lowered rates by 50 bps in September, which allows the RBNZ to do the same without risking a sharp decline in the value of the New Zealand dollar.

NZD/USD Technical

  • NZD/USD is testing resistance at 0.6137 and 0.6161
  • There is support at 0.6100 and 0.6076

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.