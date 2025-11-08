Sat, Nov 08, 2025 @ 05:15 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Supreme Court Hears Tariff Case

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Supreme Court Hears Tariff Case

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Labor Market Continues to Tread Water

  • The longest government shutdown on record continues to drag on. Private sector data show hiring remains weak, but layoffs remain contained. That said, the pressure to trim headcount appears to be broadening, as cost pressures continue to mount and tariff uncertainty persists.
  • Next week: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index (Tue.)

International: Global Policy Pause: A Week of Holds with One Exception

  • This week, several central banks across both G10 and emerging markets convened to assess monetary policy, with most opting to keep interest rates unchanged. The Bank of England, Riksbank, Norges Bank, Reserve Bank of Australia and Brazil’s Central Bank all held their respective policy rates steady. The only exception was Banxico, which delivered a rate cut, albeit with a hawkish tilt.
  • Next week: U.K. GDP (Thu.), China Industrial Production and Retail Sales (Fri.)

Topic of the Week: Supreme Court Hears Tariff Case

  • Wednesday’s oral arguments provided the first indication of how the U.S. Supreme Court will strike down President Trump’s tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). No matter what the Court decides, the high-tariff environment is set to remain.

Full report here. 

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Disclaimer: The broker listings provided on ActionForex.com are for informational and comparison purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

We strive to ensure the accuracy of broker information including licenses, trading conditions, and contact details; however, data may change without notice.

ActionForex.com may receive compensation from brokers through advertising and affiliate partnership.

Always verify the latest details directly with the broker before opening an account.

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.