CADJPY Wave Analysis

CADJPY under bullish pressure

Likely to rise to resistance 117.00

CADJPY currency pair under the bullish pressure after the price broke above the key resistance level 115.40 (which stopped the previous impulse wave 1 at end of May).

The breakout of the resistance level 115.40 accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the clear multi-month uptrend and the continuation of the bearish yen sentiment, CADJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 117.00.