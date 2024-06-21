Fri, Jun 21, 2024 @ 02:56 GMT
CADJPY Wave Analysis

  • CADJPY under bullish pressure
  • Likely to rise to resistance 117.00

CADJPY currency pair under the bullish pressure after the price broke above the key resistance level 115.40 (which stopped the previous impulse wave 1 at end of May).

The breakout of the resistance level 115.40 accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the clear multi-month uptrend and the continuation of the bearish yen sentiment, CADJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 117.00.

