EUR/USD Starts Increase While USD/JPY Corrects Gains

EUR/USD started a decent upward move above the 1.0350 resistance. USD/JPY is correcting gains and now consolidates below 156.00.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and USD/JPY Analysis Today

The Euro found support and started a recovery wave above the 1.0360 resistance zone.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near 1.0395 on the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen.

USD/JPY is trading in a bearish zone below the 157.00 and 156.60 levels.

There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near 155.90 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from the 1.0265 zone. The Euro climbed above the 1.0310 resistance zone against the US Dollar.

The pair even settled above the 1.0350 resistance and the 50-hour simple moving average. Finally, it tested the 1.0435 resistance. A high is formed near 1.0434 and the pair is now consolidating gains. There was a minor decline below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0266 swing low to the 1.0434 high.

Immediate support is near the 1.0395 level. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near 1.0395. The next major support is at 1.0350 and the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.0266 swing low to the 1.0434 high.

If there is a downside break below 1.0350, the pair could drop toward the 1.0310 support. The main support on the EUR/USD chart is near 1.0265, below which the pair could start a major decline.

On the upside, the pair is now facing resistance near 1.0435. The next major resistance is near the 1.0450 level. An upside break above 1.0450 could set the pace for another increase. In the stated case, the pair might rise toward 1.0550.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/JPY at FXOpen, the pair started a steady decline from well above the 158.00 zone. The US Dollar gained bearish momentum below the 157.00 support against the Japanese Yen.

The pair even settled below the 156.60 level and the 50-hour simple moving average. There was a spike below 155.00 and the pair traded as low as 154.77. It is now correcting losses and trading above the 50-hour simple moving average and the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the 156.58 swing high to the 154.77 low.

Immediate resistance on the USD/JPY chart is near a connecting bearish trend line at 155.90. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the 156.58 swing high to the 154.77 low.

The first major resistance is near the 156.60 zone. If there is a close above the 156.60 level and the hourly RSI moves above 60, the pair could rise toward 157.00. The next major resistance is near 157.70, above which the pair could test 158.50 in the coming days.

On the downside, the first major support is near 155.35. The next major support is near the 154.80 level. If there is a close below 154.80, the pair could decline steadily. In the stated case, the pair might drop toward the 154.00 support.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.