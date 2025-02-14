AUDUSD Wave Analysis

Fri, Feb 14, 2025 @ 03:27 GMT
  • AUDUSD reversed from the resistance area
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.6225

AUDUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance area located between the key resistance level 0.6300 which has been reversing the price from the start of January) and the upper lower daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the previous short-term correction ii from the end of January.

Given the clear daily downtrend, AUDUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.6225 (which reversed the price twice earlier this month).

