Tue, Feb 18, 2025 @ 06:13 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDUSD broke the resistance zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6400

AUDUSD currency pair recently broke the resistance zone between the key resistance level 0.6320 (which stopped the previous minor correction iv) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from December.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the c-wave of the active ABC correction 2.

AUDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.6400 (former strong support from April and August of 2024).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.