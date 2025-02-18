AUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD broke the resistance zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6400

AUDUSD currency pair recently broke the resistance zone between the key resistance level 0.6320 (which stopped the previous minor correction iv) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from December.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the c-wave of the active ABC correction 2.

AUDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.6400 (former strong support from April and August of 2024).