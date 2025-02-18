AUD/USD Trades Near Year’s High After RBA Decision

Today, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) eased monetary policy, cutting the interest rate from 4.35% to 4.10%, according to Forex Factory.

As reported by Reuters:

→ This marks the first easing since the 2020 pandemic;

→ RBA Governor Michele Bullock stated that market expectations for two more cuts this year are “ambitious”;

→ The bank’s leadership remains cautious about further easing prospects.

While analysts had accurately predicted the February rate cut, AUD/USD saw volatility without a significant move, possibly because market participants are more focused on Trump’s tariff plans, which could impact global trade and Forex markets.

Technical Analysis of AUD/USD Today

Since mid-December, the AUD/USD pair has mostly traded within the 0.6200–0.6300 range, except for early February’s sharp drop when Trump’s tariff policies shook currency markets.

However, demand appears resilient:

→ After plunging to around 0.6100, the price quickly rebounded into the range;

→ Arrows highlight rapid recoveries after short-term dips;

→ A blue ascending trend channel is forming on the chart.

These factors suggest growing appeal for the Australian dollar, with the 0.6300 level potentially acting as support going forward.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.