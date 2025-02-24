Mon, Feb 24, 2025 @ 18:37 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Rejection Under Key Barriers Keeps the Downside Vulnerable

EUR/USD: Rejection Under Key Barriers Keeps the Downside Vulnerable

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

EURUSD hit one-month high (1.0528) in early Monday trading, in immediate reaction to German election results, but fresh gains were quickly reversed, mainly due to the lack of bigger election surprises.

Initial signs of recovery stall under significant barriers at 1.0533/73 zone (former top of Jan 27 / daily cloud top/100DMA/Fibo 38.2% of 1.1214/1.0177) would materialize if bulls repeatedly fail to clear this resistance zone and the price drops below 1.0400 pivot (Feb 19 trough/55DMA).

Conflicting daily indicators lack clearer direction signal, with little support from data showing that bloc’s inflation remains elevated, though near-term bias is expected to remain bullish while the price stays above rising 10DMA (1.0448).

Expect stronger signals on violation of either breakpoint (1.0400 at the downside and 1.0573 at the upside).

Res: 1.0506; 1.0528; 1.0547; 1.0573.
Sup: 1.0448; 1.0422; 1.0400; 1.0372.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.