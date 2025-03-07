Fri, Mar 07, 2025 @ 05:42 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Continues to Trend Higher, on Track for the Biggest Weekly Gain...

EURUSD Continues to Trend Higher, on Track for the Biggest Weekly Gain in Five Years

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro rose above 1.08 level and hit the highest in four months on Thursday after ECB’s widely expected decision to cut interest rates by 25 bp to 2.5%, in its sixth rate cut since June.

The central bank stated that monetary policy is becoming meaningfully less restrictive and left the door open for further easing, repeating their standard phrase that future action will be depending on the incoming economic data.

The single currency holds in sharp bullish acceleration for the fourth consecutive day, underpinned by weakening dollar and the most significant factor, signals that Germany’s next government is to create a 500 billion euro fund to boost military and revive economic growth of the EU’s largest economy which is in recession for the second year.

The latest sharp rally (EURUSD is on track for the biggest weekly gain since the third week of March 2020) has significantly improved technical picture on daily chart however, overstretched momentum and stochastic indicators suggest that bulls may start losing traction, which would prompt partial profit-taking.

Near-term outlook is expected to remain positive, as the action is underpinned by strongly favorable fundamentals and bullish technical studies, with likely scenario of limited dips (to be ideally contained by 200DMA / broken Fibo 50%) to offer better levels to re-join bullish market for extension towards 1.0872 (200WMA) and 1.0969/1.1000 targets (Fibo 76.4% of 1.1214/1.0177 / psychological) in extension.

Res: 1.0853; 1.0872; 1.0900; 1.0969
Sup: 1.0800; 1.0725; 1.0695; 1.0630

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.