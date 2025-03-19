NZDUSD Wave Analysis

Wed, Mar 19, 2025 @ 18:59 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro

NZDUSD: ⬇️ Sell

  • NZDUSD reversed from the resistance level 0.5820
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.5750

NZDUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the strong resistance level 0.5820 (former strong support from the end of November).

The resistance level 0.5820 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band and by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from September.

Given the multi-month downtrend, NZDUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.5750 (former support from February and the start of March).

