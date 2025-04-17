Thu, Apr 17, 2025 @ 02:23 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDCAD Wave Analysis

AUDCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

AUDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

  • AUDCAD reversed from resistance zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.8700

AUDCAD recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 0.8860 (former support from August and January), 20-day moving average and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse 1 from March.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous short-term correction 2 from the start of April.

Given the clear daily downtrend and the bearish Australian dollar sentiment, AUDCAD can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.8700.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.