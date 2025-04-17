AUDCAD Wave Analysis

AUDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

AUDCAD reversed from resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 0.8700

AUDCAD recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 0.8860 (former support from August and January), 20-day moving average and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse 1 from March.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous short-term correction 2 from the start of April.

Given the clear daily downtrend and the bearish Australian dollar sentiment, AUDCAD can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.8700.