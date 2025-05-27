EURJPY Wave Analysis

Tue, May 27, 2025 @ 06:17 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro

EURJPY: ⬆️ Buy

  • EURJPY reversed from key support level 161.40
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 165.00

EURJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 161.40 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of April), coinciding with the lower daily Bollinger Band

The upward reversal from the support level 161.40 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Long Legged Doji.

EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 165.00, which has been reversing the price from last November.

