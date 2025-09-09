Tue, Sep 09, 2025 @ 05:43 GMT
WTI Crude Oil Slide – Key Levels Every Trader Must Watch Now

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • WTI Crude Oil prices started a fresh decline below the $64.20 support.
  • The price traded below a key bullish trend line with support at $63.80 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold rallied further to a new all-time high above $3,640.
  • Bitcoin is attempting to recover but upside might be capped near $115,000.

WTI Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

WTI Crude Oil price failed to stay above $65.50 against the US Dollar. There was a strong bearish reaction below $65.00 and $64.00.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price traded below a key bullish trend line with support at $63.80. There was a close below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

A low was formed at $61.79 before there was a minor recovery wave. However, the bears are still active below $64.00. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $63.50 level.

The first key hurdle for the bulls could be near the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) at $64.00. A close above $64.00 might send Oil prices toward the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $66.44 swing high to the $61.79 low at $65.35.

Any more gains might call for a test of $66.50 in the near term. On the downside, the first major support sits near the $61.80 zone. The next support could be $60.50. A daily close below $60.50 could open the doors for a larger decline.

In the stated case, the bears might aim for a drop toward $58.00. Any more losses could open the doors for a test of the $50.00 handle.

Looking at Gold, the bulls remained in action, and they pushed the price to a new all-time high above the $3,640 level.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • NFIB Business Optimism Index for Aug 2025 – Forecast 101.0, versus 100.3 previous.
  • Nonfarm Payrolls Benchmark Revision.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

