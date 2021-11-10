Fed Kashkari: We are getting these mixed signals out of the economy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he is keeping an “open mind” on the timing of rate hike and “I have not made any decisions about where my stance is on that.”

“We are getting these mixed signals out of the economy,” he added, referring to rising wages while jobs were still 5 to 7 million short of pre-pandemic levels. “I’m optimistic, in the next three, six, nine months we will get a lot more information,” he said.

He also said, “if the labor force does not return, then that’s going to give me more concern that the high inflation readings that we’ve been seeing may be sustained, because that means that hey, we are already at or maybe we are close to our economy’s potential.”