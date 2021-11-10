Wed, Nov 10, 2021 @ 05:48 GMT
HomeLive CommentsAustralia Westpac consumer sentiment rose to 105.3 in Nov

Australia Westpac consumer sentiment rose to 105.3 in Nov

By ActionForex.com

Australia Westpac Consumer Sentiment rose 0.6% to 105.3 in November, up from 104.6. Looking at some details, the index on economic conditions for the next 12 months improved from 103.2 to 106.6, as reopening of major cities looked to have shored up confidence. Unemployment expectations index dropped notably from 107.1 to 95.3, as more consumers expect unemployment to fall than rise.

Westpac expects RBA to continue with the current AUD 4B per week asset purchases to continue as planned till February, and then reduce it to AUD 2-3B until next most likely review in May. Yet, if RBA assess that the pace of achieving its targets is satisfactory, it could decide to cut taper to ADU 2B per week and Fed, and than end the program altogether by May.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.