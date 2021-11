UK GDP grew 0.6% mom in September, slightly above expectation of 0.6% mom. GDP remained -0.6% below its pre-coronavirus level in February 2020. Looking at some details, services grew 0.7% mom. Production dropped -0.4% mom while manufacturing dropped -0.1% mom. Construction rose 1.3% mom.

For Q3 as a whole, GDP grew 1.3% qoq, below expectation of 1.5% qoq. It remains -2.1% below the pre-pandemic level in Q4 2019.

Full release here.