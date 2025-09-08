Aussie strength meets Loonie weakness, AUD/CAD targets 0.9128 and above

AUD/CAD resumed its rally from 0.8440 last week, breaking decisively through 0.9041 resistance level. The move reflects diverging fundamentals between Canadian Dollar, which is weighed down by weak domestic data, and Australian Dollar, which is drawing support from stronger consumption and external demand.

For loonie, the trigger was August’s disappointing jobs report, which reignited expectations that the BoC will resume easing at its September 17 meeting. While markets have not fully priced a rate cut yet, sentiment is shifting toward renewed stimulus. Still, policymakers are likely to wait for the August CPI release on September 16 before making the final call.

Underlying inflation dynamics remain sticky, with CPI common holding at 2.6% yoy for a third consecutive month in July. That has kept some uncertainty in market pricing. But once tariff-driven price pressures ease, the BoC will have scope to bring rates down from the current 2.75% to around 2.00%.

In contrast, the RBA’s easing path looks less certain. Strong consumption data prompted Governor Michele Bullock to caution that fewer cuts may ultimately be delivered. The Australian Dollar has also found support from a sharp rally in Chinese equities, which has helped stabilize sentiment around regional growth prospects.

Technically, AUD/CAD’s rise from 0.8440 should be reversing the whole downtrend from 0.8375. Further rise is expected as long as 0.8992 support holds, to 0.9128 structural resistance first. Firm break there will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 0.8440 to 0.9041 from 0.8902 at 0.9273.