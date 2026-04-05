Week Ahead: Critical Inflation Test for Fed as Oil Price Shock Moves from Fear to Data

Markets enter the week facing a critical transition—from pricing geopolitical risk to measuring its economic impact—with US CPI set to test the Federal Reserve’s policy path. With Brent crude holding above $100 through most of March following escalation in Iran conflict, upcoming data will act as a litmus test for second-round inflation effects.

The core question is no longer whether energy prices are rising, but whether those costs are feeding into broader prices, wages, and policy expectations, which is broadening enough to force a Fed rate hike later in the year.

This marks a shift from “speculation” to “quantification”. Markets have already repriced stagflation risk, but have yet to fully price a sustained inflation regime driven by supply disruption. This week’s releases will determine whether that repricing accelerates—or stalls.

The High-Stakes Events:

US CPI and ISM: From Energy Shock to Core Inflation

In the US, focus centers on CPI on Friday, alongside ISM Services PMI and FOMC minutes earlier in the week. CPI is the decisive event. Markets will look beyond headline inflation to core and services components, where evidence of pass-through from energy costs would confirm that inflation is broadening. A simultaneous pickup in both would signal that transport and input cost pressures are feeding into final consumer prices—solidifying the stagflation narrative and effectively removing near-term Fed easing from the table.

ISM Services PMI will offer an earlier read on inflation dynamics. The Prices Paid sub-index will be key for gauging cost pressures, while new orders will indicate whether demand is holding up or beginning to crack under rising prices. Together, these components will provide the more signals of whether the economy is absorbing or resisting the energy shock.

FOMC Minutes vs CPI: Sentiment vs Reality

FOMC minutes on Wednesday come before CPI, creating a crucial sequencing dynamic. The minutes reflect policymakers’ thinking at the March 17–18 meeting—effectively a snapshot of early reactions to the oil shock. While the policy statement at that time was a “wait and see,” the minutes will reveal the intensity of the internal debate regarding the Iran War and the subsequent oil shock.

The Dovish View: Look for phrases like “participants noted the tendency to look through supply-side shocks” or “energy price increases were viewed as likely to be transitory.” This would signal that the Fed is staying the course on eventual rate cuts.

Look for phrases like “participants noted the tendency to look through supply-side shocks” or “energy price increases were viewed as likely to be transitory.” This would signal that the Fed is staying the course on eventual rate cuts. The Hawkish Shift: Watch for concerns about “second-round effects” or “inflation expectations becoming unanchored.” If officials express worry that high energy prices are bleeding into services and wages, it suggests they may hold rates steady for the rest of 2026—or even discuss hikes.

If the minutes show rising concern on inflation, and CPI then confirms a broad-based pickup, markets could be forced into an aggressive repricing of the Fed path. In that scenario, higher-for-longer expectations would be reinforced sharply, potentially driving a strong Dollar rally alongside renewed upward pressure on yields.

Canada Jobs: Energy Boom or Growth Drag?

Canada’s employment report on Friday will test whether elevated energy prices are supporting or undermining the domestic economy. After recent job losses earlier in 2026, the key question is whether the oil-driven boost is feeding into hiring, particularly in resource sectors.

However, composition matters as much as the headline. Gains concentrated in energy extraction alongside losses in manufacturing would reinforce the Bank of Canada’s policy dilemma—inflation lifted by energy, but growth constrained elsewhere. This keeps the BoC sidelined, with policy likely on hold unless a broad-based labor market recovery emerges.

The Silient Mover:

RBNZ Decision: Hawkish Hold Signals Shift in Risk

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to leave the OCR unchanged at 2.25% on Wednesday, but the tone will be closely watched. Recent guidance from Governor Anna Breman suggests a shift toward a hawkish pause, acknowledging that while initial energy shocks can be overlooked, second-round effects cannot.

Particularly important is the rise in inflation expectations toward 4.1% for mid-2026, signaling early signs of de-anchoring. This has already prompted markets to price in the possibility of rate hikes later in the year, even as near-term growth remains soft.

Highlights for the week: