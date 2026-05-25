RBNZ Shadow Board Backs Hold at 2.25%, Three Call for Immediate Hike

A split emerged within the NZIER Monetary Shadow Board ahead of this week’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision. While the majority recommended keeping the Official Cash Rate unchanged at 2.25%, several members argued that tightening should begin immediately as inflation pressures build.

The majority view centered on weak domestic conditions and geopolitical uncertainty. Members pointed to “subdued growth and spare capacity” in the New Zealand economy, alongside uncertainty surrounding the US-Israel-Iran conflict, as reasons to leave policy unchanged for now. However, three members favored a rate increase, warning that “the real interest rate has remained low for a prolonged period,” which they believe is “adding to inflation pressures.”

Despite the near-term split, the board broadly agreed that rates will need to move higher over the coming year, with most expecting the OCR to rise into a 2.75% to 3.75% range. The debate mirrors broader global central bank tensions, where policymakers are weighing whether to look through the latest fuel shock because growth is soft, or tighten sooner to prevent inflation expectations from becoming entrenched.

Full NZIER statement here.