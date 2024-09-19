Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6731; (P) 0.6776; (R1) 0.6808; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is back on the upside with break of 0.6766 resistance. Further break of 0.6823 will confirm resumption of rally from 06348. Next target is 61.8% projection of 0.6348 to 0.6823 from 0.6621 at 0.6915. On the downside, however, below 0.6691 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.6621 support.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 0.6798/6870 resistance zone will target 0.7156 resistance. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 0.6169/6361 to bring rebound.