AUD/USD’s rise from 0.5913 resumed by breaking through 0.6513 resistance today. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 38.2% projection of 0.5913 to 0.6513 from 0.6406 at 0.6635. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.6406 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, 55 W EMA (now at 0.6439) is considered taken out. A medium term bottom should already be in place at 0.5913. Rise from there could either be a corrective move, or reversing whole down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). In either case, further rise is now expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.6372) holds. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.6713.