AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

AUD/USD’s rally resumed after brief consolidations and intraday bias is back on the upside. Current rally is part of the up trend form 0.5913 and should target 100% projection of 0.5913 to 0.6706 from 0.6420 at 0.7213 next. On the downside, below 0.6901 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that rise from 0.5913 (2024 low) is reversing whole down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Further rally should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.6706 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.