A temporary top is firmed at 0.7093 in AUD/USD with current retreat. Some consolidations would be seen but risk will stay on the upside as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 0.6905) holds. Above 0.7093 will extend larger up trend to 100% projection of 0.5913 to 0.6706 from 0.6420 at 0.7213 next. Nevertheless, break of 55 4H EMA will confirm short term topping, and bring lengthier consolidations before rally resumption.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that rise from 0.5913 (2024 low) is reversing whole down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Further rally should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.6706 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.