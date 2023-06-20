<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5883; (P) 1.5943; (R1) 1.6004; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral first, and focus in on 1.6101 support with today’s rebound. Decisive break there will confirm short bottoming at 1.5846. Correction from 1.6785 could also have completed with three waves down, after hitting 100% projection of 1.6785 to 1.6134 from 1.6513 at 1.5862. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 1.6513 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.6785 are seen as a correction to up trend from 1.4281 (2022 low) only. Strong support should be seen around 38.2% retracement of 1.4281 to 1.6785 at 1.5828 to complete the first leg and bring rebound. However, sustained trading below 1.5828 will raise the chance of trend reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 1.5238.