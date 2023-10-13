Fri, Oct 13, 2023 @ 11:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURAUD OutlookEUR/AUD Daily Outlook

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6574; (P) 1.6634; (R1) 1.6734; More

EUR/AUD’s rebound from 1.6319 resumed and the break of 1.6650 resistance argues that correction from 1.7062 has completed. That came after drawing support from medium term trend line support. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 1.7062 high. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 1.6442 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, the strong support from medium term rising trend line indicates that rise from 1.4281 (2022 low) is still in progress. On resumption, next target is 100% projection of 1.5846 to 1.7062 from 1.6319 at 1.7353. In any case, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.6319 support holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.