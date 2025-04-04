Fri, Apr 04, 2025 @ 08:14 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURCHF OutlookEUR/CHF Daily Outlook

EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9445; (P) 0.9517; (R1) 0.9567; More….

EUR/CHF’s fall from 0.9660 resumed with downside acceleration. Current development suggests that rise from 0.9204 has completed as a three-wave correction, after rejection by long-term falling channel resistance. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 0.9331 support first. On the upside, above 0.9486 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, rejection by long-term falling channel resistance (now at 0.9600) retains medium term bearishness. That is, down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Downside breakout through 0.9204 low is in favor at a later stage.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.