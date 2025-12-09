Daily Pivots: (S1) 180.80; (P) 181.15; (R1) 181.81; More…

EUR/JPY is still bounded in range below 181.98 and intraday bias stays neutral. With 179.74 support intact, further rally is expected. On the upside, break of 181.98 will resume larger up trend to 100% projection of 161.06 to 173.87 from 171.09 at 183.90 next. However, firm break of 178.80 will argue that deeper correction is already underway towards 55 D EMA (now at 178.10).

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress and should target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. However, considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, upside should be capped by 186.31 on first attempt. Outlook will continue to stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 170.25) holds, even in case of deep pullback.